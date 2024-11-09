Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 145.41% and a negative net margin of 150.51%.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARQT traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,257,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,758. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.18. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,236.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $107,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,236.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Joseph Topper sold 11,626 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $110,214.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,385.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,094 shares of company stock worth $492,157 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARQT

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.