Arcus Biosciences’ (RCUS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RCUS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Arcus Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RCUS

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of RCUS opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.89. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $20.31.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 26.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 259,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 53,944 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.