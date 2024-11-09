Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a payout ratio of 37.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $52.15 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

