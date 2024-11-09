Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 7,440,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 7,758,379 shares.The stock last traded at $3.60 and had previously closed at $3.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth $206,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 919,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 47,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 27,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

