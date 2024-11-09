Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $68.35 and last traded at $68.35. Approximately 145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.59.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARCAY. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Arcadis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group upgraded Arcadis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.88.

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

