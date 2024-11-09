Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $8,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 94.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 305.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 44.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $52.81 and a twelve month high of $91.66.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

