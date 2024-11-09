Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,766,422 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. HP accounts for 1.5% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of HP worth $63,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in HP by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 180,249 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in HP by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 35,764 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 8.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 91,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of HP by 9.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,475 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,995 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

Shares of HPQ opened at $36.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average is $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer maker to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

