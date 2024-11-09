Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $115,000 Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2,775.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $796,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $101.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.16 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Williams Trading raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

