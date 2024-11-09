Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Buys 67,136 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3,627.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,136 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Waters worth $24,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 70.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,095,000 after acquiring an additional 271,804 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 17.2% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 6.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Leerink Partnrs raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waters to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Waters from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.85.

Waters Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE WAT opened at $384.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $346.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.02. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $246.35 and a 52 week high of $393.38.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $740.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.99 million. Waters had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

