Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $157.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $157.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.83.

APO opened at $162.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $83.88 and a 1 year high of $166.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 19.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,661 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,525 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,972,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,257,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,401,000 after purchasing an additional 499,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 955,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,836,000 after purchasing an additional 408,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

