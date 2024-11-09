ANEW Medical (NASDAQ:WENA) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

ANEW Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:WENA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. 22,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,539,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.
ANEW Medical Stock Down 0.5 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74.
ANEW Medical (NASDAQ:WENA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
About ANEW Medical
Anew Medical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for neurological and age-related disorders, and specialty diagnostics. Its products include cell and gene therapies to mitigate age-related pathologies, such as dementia symptoms, and Alzheimer and neuromuscular diseases; biologics/biosimilars in the treatment of cancer; and melanocortin receptors.
