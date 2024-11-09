Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,437,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,668 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,242 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Analog Devices by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,155,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,726,000 after acquiring an additional 644,945 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 17.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,754,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,617,000 after purchasing an additional 700,862 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 21.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,351,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $993,293,000 after purchasing an additional 767,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,365.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,495 shares of company stock worth $25,229,958. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $225.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.39. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.78 and a 12-month high of $244.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $112.11 billion, a PE ratio of 67.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.51%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

