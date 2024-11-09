Amy L. Gowder Sells 6,958 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 6,958 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total value of $1,132,136.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,843.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

General Electric Trading Up 3.4 %

General Electric stock opened at $184.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a 52 week low of $90.34 and a 52 week high of $194.80.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 37.9% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 2.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on General Electric

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.