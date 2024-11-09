Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AMPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:AMPL traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $9.89. 1,129,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,971. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.18). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

