Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO William J. Peters Sells 7,426 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) CFO William J. Peters sold 7,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $386,523.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,061.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $48.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.19.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $182.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.29 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 23.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

