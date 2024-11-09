Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Kerusso Capital Management LLC

Kerusso Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for 3.9% of Kerusso Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kerusso Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $551.99. 384,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,803. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $484.45 and a 200 day moving average of $447.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $330.51 and a one year high of $569.47.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total value of $1,199,816.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,437.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total value of $1,199,816.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,437.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,881.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.67.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

