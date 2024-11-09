American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,012,272,000 after acquiring an additional 624,977 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,902,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,422,000 after buying an additional 247,745 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,245,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,354,000 after buying an additional 143,914 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,588,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 12,816.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,464,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,308. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

American Water Works Trading Up 2.4 %

AWK stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.09. 1,076,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,348. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.88. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $150.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.70.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

