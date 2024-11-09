American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by United Bank

United Bank cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in American Tower by 269.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth $30,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth $31,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.85.

American Tower Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $201.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $170.46 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The firm has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 273.42%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

