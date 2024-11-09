AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $599.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.12 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 2.29%. AMC Networks’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Shares of AMCX stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,757,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,109. The stock has a market cap of $377.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

AMCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

