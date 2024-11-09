Altus Group Limited (AIF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on January 15th

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of AIF traded up C$2.49 on Friday, reaching C$56.61. The stock had a trading volume of 321,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,570. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 943.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$54.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.12. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$35.29 and a twelve month high of C$59.60.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.23. Altus Group had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of C$206.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Altus Group will post 1.7263823 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kimberly Carter sold 1,100 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$59,400.00. In related news, Director William Brennan sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.32, for a total transaction of C$1,026,241.32. Also, Senior Officer Kimberly Carter sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$59,400.00. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark reduced their price target on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.22.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

