ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.02 and last traded at $30.02. 5,398 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Get ALPS O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 2.01% of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile

The ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large and mid-cap Europe stocks based on three factors: high quality, low volatility, and high dividend yield. OEUR was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.