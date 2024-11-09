Alliance Entertainment (AENT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th.

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter. Alliance Entertainment had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 5.39%.

Get Alliance Entertainment alerts:

Alliance Entertainment Stock Performance

AENT stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Alliance Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.25 million, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Alliance Entertainment Company Profile

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.