Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV reduced its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Allegion were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Allegion by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,570 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,762,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 1,386.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 15,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth approximately $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $1,164,432.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,511.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.60.

Read Our Latest Report on ALLE

Allegion Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $143.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.71. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $101.11 and a 1-year high of $156.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $967.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.70 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.