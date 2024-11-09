Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.13) by $0.45, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.11 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 61.22% and a negative net margin of 61.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.20) EPS. Allbirds updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Allbirds Stock Performance

Shares of BIRD stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,774. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy O. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $29,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph Vernachio sold 2,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $28,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,432. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy O. Brown sold 2,500 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,742 shares of company stock worth $68,404 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.