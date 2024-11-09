Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.92 EPS

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by ($0.92), Zacks reports. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,100.48% and a negative return on equity of 110.59%. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.25) earnings per share.

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $10.19. 108,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,795. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.11.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

