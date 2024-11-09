Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.00 and traded as high as $27.08. Alico shares last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 25,888 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alico to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $200.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Alico by 80.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alico by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alico by 57.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 58,428 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alico during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Alico during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

