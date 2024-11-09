Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stock Position Raised by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up 3.3% of Cowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cowa LLC owned 0.08% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMLP. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,124,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,943,000 after purchasing an additional 173,805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,317,000 after acquiring an additional 272,696 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,912,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,784,000 after acquiring an additional 703,620 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,315,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after acquiring an additional 188,980 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,061,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after purchasing an additional 24,674 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.05. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $49.44.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.