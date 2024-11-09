Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Shares Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.24 and last traded at $31.14. 55,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 24,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $173.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29.

About Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy Select index. The fund tracks an index of energy infrastructure companies in the US and Canada, weighted by market capitalization. ENFR was launched on Nov 1, 2013 and is managed by Alerian.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.