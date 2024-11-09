Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 42008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

Separately, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Air Canada Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.72. Air Canada had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 133.91%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

