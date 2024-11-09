AIA Group Ltd Raises Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG stock opened at $240.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.93 and its 200 day moving average is $197.67. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $148.50 and a 52 week high of $245.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PKG

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.