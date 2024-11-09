AIA Group Ltd Purchases 2,179 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,740,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,225,131,000 after acquiring an additional 180,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,025,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,168 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $163,896,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,258,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,954,000 after buying an additional 1,438,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 91.6% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,400,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,154,000 after buying an additional 669,438 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $65,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $51.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.55. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $79.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $708.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EXAS. Citigroup lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.06.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

