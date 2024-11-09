AIA Group Ltd Purchases 100 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 289.4% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 30,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 22,841 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.4% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.4% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH stock opened at $183.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $123.17 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.43 and its 200-day moving average is $156.18. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.03%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,618 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,970. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

