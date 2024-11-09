AIA Group Ltd Increases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,715.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Clorox by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,035,000 after buying an additional 960,094 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in Clorox by 13,547.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 440,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,063,000 after buying an additional 436,891 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 424.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,390,000 after buying an additional 435,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Clorox by 5,442.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,622,000 after acquiring an additional 268,966 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $165.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.83. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $169.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

