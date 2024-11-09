AIA Group Ltd Has $772,000 Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.87.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $168.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.62 and its 200 day moving average is $166.17. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.10 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 7.32.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About D.R. Horton



D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

