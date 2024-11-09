AIA Group Ltd Has $560,000 Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 30.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 133,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cousins Properties news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $168,695.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,440.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

View Our Latest Report on Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 96.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.35.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $209.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.54 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 387.88%.

About Cousins Properties

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.