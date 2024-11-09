AIA Group Ltd Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth $33,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $46.83 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.57 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $682,754. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at $571,440.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,754. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,184 shares of company stock worth $238,531. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Moderna from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

