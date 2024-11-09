AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 33,411 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,411 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.9% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $65,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 60,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 66,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $76.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $158.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

