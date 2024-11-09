AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 19,579 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,579 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $49,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.3 %

DHR opened at $245.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.35 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.61%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

