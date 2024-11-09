AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $33.59 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $33,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 10.9% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Chevron by 14.5% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Chevron by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 114,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,930,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.93.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $156.95 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.89.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 8.44%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.