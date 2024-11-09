AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $16.01 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lowered its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70,377 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned 0.16% of Universal Display worth $16,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Olympiad Research LP boosted its position in Universal Display by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Display by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Universal Display by 27.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,914,000 after purchasing an additional 108,394 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 625.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 35,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte acquired 742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.89 per share, with a total value of $134,220.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,372 shares in the company, valued at $22,135,871.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of OLED opened at $179.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.48 and a 200-day moving average of $194.98. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $148.18 and a one year high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 36.98%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.63.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

