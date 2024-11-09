AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $101.10 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,948 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 12,449 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.4% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Visa were worth $101,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 110,895 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,491,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its stake in Visa by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 1,970 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2.3% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $307.92 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.97 and a 1-year high of $311.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $561.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.67.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.74.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

