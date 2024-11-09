AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Grows Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $23,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,242.13.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total transaction of $15,410,192.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total transaction of $15,410,192.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at $158,511,717.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total value of $1,118,880.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,407,347.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,322 shares of company stock valued at $18,280,698. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,217.70 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $914.50 and a 12-month high of $1,239.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,161.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,088.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.72 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

