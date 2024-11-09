AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Acquires 2,565 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.06% of Hubbell worth $12,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Hubbell by 3.8% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 2.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 3.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

HUBB opened at $467.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $427.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.45 and a 12-month high of $481.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.02. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.56.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

