Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $147.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.52. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.06 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

