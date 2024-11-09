Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,643 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. United Bank increased its stake in Adobe by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Adobe by 74.9% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 2,003 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $494.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $514.90 and its 200-day moving average is $516.42. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

