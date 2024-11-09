ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ADCT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock remained flat at $2.93 during trading hours on Friday. 213,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,717. The firm has a market cap of $283.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $6.04.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,500,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $648,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

