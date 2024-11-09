Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 20,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 148,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $70.37. 5,403,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,138,657. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $50.97 and a 1 year high of $70.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

