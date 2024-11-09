Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 4,767 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,767 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth about $1,384,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 24,918 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 46.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,087,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,378,000 after purchasing an additional 346,414 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Nutanix by 47.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,482,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,308,000 after purchasing an additional 477,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,564. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of -135.19, a PEG ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average is $58.75.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $547.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,022.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,145.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

