Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 1,630 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.9% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 52,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 113,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.4% during the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 572,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,904,000 after purchasing an additional 53,954 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 776.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 126,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 112,285 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 45.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $21.07. 1,942,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,548. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $21.14.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.58 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

