Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $512,000 Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,464 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter worth about $2,259,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $6,890,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter worth about $721,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 284.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 41,305 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PSTG stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,665,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,872. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.59 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $5,732,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,196,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 20,647 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,063,320.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,588. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $5,732,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,196,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,542 shares of company stock valued at $24,775,030 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

